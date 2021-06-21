New reports shed little new light on South Carolina killings

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — State police have released a number of additional reports on the shooting deaths of a mother and her son from a prominent South Carolina legal family. But the reports released Monday some two weeks after the deaths contain little new information and a number of passages blacked out. Authorities say 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh and his 52-year-old mother Maggie were found dead near each other outside their Colleton County home on June 7. Both had been shot multiple times. The State Law Enforcement Division has taken over the investigation and Chief Mark Keel is asking for patience, saying his agents silence is to make sure any case stands up in court and the killer or killers face justice.