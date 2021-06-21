Spanish leader: 9 Catalan separatists will be pardoned

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez says the Spanish Cabinet will approve pardons for nine separatist Catalan politicians and activists imprisoned for their roles in the 2017 push to break away from Spain. Sánchez made the announcement on Monday in Barcelona during a speech set to lay the roadmap for the future of the northeastern region before a few hundred representatives of the region’s civil society. He said the Cabinet would approve the pardons the following day. The nine separatist leaders were handed lengthy prison sentences for sedition and other crimes linked to a banned secession referendum and for declaring independence a few days later based on its results, even when most unionists boycotted the vote.