Sun Prairie baseball returns to state for the seventh time in ten seasons

MADISON (WKOW)- The top-seeded Sun Prairie baseball team defeated Oconomowoc 15-5 in the sectional semifinals and Janesville Craig 15-2 in the sectional finals to advance to the WIAA State Tournament for the seventh time in ten seasons. The Cardinals are searching for their seventh state title.

The WIAA quarterfinals start on Friday, June 25 in Fon du Lac. From Monday, June 28- to July 1, the semifinals and finals will take place in Grand Chute.