Sun Prairie city attorney accused of carrying loaded guns at bar

WAUNAKEE (WKOW) -- Sun Prairie's city attorney faces three gun-related charges in connection with an incident at a bar earlier this month.

According to court documents, Mark Leonard is accused of carrying loaded guns while drinking at Ripp's Bar on Main Street on June 10.

He's now on leave with the city of Sun Prairie, according to city officials.

Officers said multiple people told police they felt uncomfortable and threatened around Leonard, reporting he was waving the guns around and, in one instance, pointed one of the weapons at someone.

When officers approached Leonard, they said they had trouble understanding his slurred speech. Leonard admitted to drinking but denied having any guns, though officers confiscated two loaded handguns from his waistband, according to the criminal complaint.

Police said Leonard had a blood alcohol content of 0.17 when tested.

Court documents indicate police reviewed video from the bar that shows Leonard pulling one of the guns out and handing one of the guns to someone else while drinking at the bar.

Leonard faces charges of possession of firearm while intoxicated, carrying a handgun where alcohol is sold, and disorderly conduct while using a dangerous weapon. He's expected to appear in court for the first time on Aug. 12.

The city released the following statement to 27 News in response to the incident:

“We have been made aware of conduct involving City Attorney, Mark Leonard which may have violated city policies and rules and, therefore, Attorney Leonard has been placed Administrative Leave pending a full and complete internal investigation into the matter. We have no additional information that we can share at this time”.