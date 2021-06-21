Suu Kyi tells lawyers trial testimony against her is wrong

BANGKOK (AP) — Lawyers for Myanmar’s ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, say she told them some of the testimony against her was wrong in her trial on criminal charges that could send her to prison and end her political career. The army seized power in February, topplingher elected government and arresting her and President Win Myint and other senior members of her government and party. Critics of the ruling junta say the charges against her are meant to discredit her and legitimize the military’s seizure of power. Even the relatively minor charges of illegally importing and using walkie-talkies and violating coronavirus regulations could keep her from contesting new polls promised by the military within two years of its takeover.