Taliban take key Afghan district, adding to string of wins

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Police say Taliban fighters took control of a key district in Afghanistan’s northern Kunduz province and encircled the provincial capital, as the insurgent group added to its string of recent victories on the battlefield. Fighting around Imam Sahib district began late Sunday and by mid-day Monday the Taliban had overrun the district headquarters and were in control of police headquarters, said Inamuddin Rahmani, provincial police spokesman. Taliban militants were within a kilometer (mile) of Kunduz, the provincial capital but had not entered into the city, he said, although there were reports of small bands of Taliban near the outskirts.