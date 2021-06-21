Tortillas thrown at team from Latino California school

CORONADO, Calif. (AP) — A San Diego-area school district has apologized for an incident in which tortillas were hurled at a basketball team from a mostly Latino high school after a championship game. The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that the tortillas were thrown at players from Orange Glen High after they lost a hard-fought game to a team from mostly white Coronado High School on Saturday. Coronado trustees said in a letter to Orange Glen that the incident was demeaning and they condemn the racism that fueled it. The Union-Tribune says the tortilla tossing began as coaches from both sides were squabbling after Coronado won 60-57.