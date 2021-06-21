UPDATE: Silver Alert issued for missing Marshfield woman with dementia, son may be missing too

UPDATE: A Silver Alert has now been issued for Barbara, and officials are releasing more information.

Reportedly, Barbara lives in Marshfield with her son, but her car was found abandoned in Price County. That son, identified as 63-year-old Dale Wilson, may also be missing.

Police say she last spoke on the phone with a family member in the last 24 hours.

Currently, the subject’s destination is unknown and if located may be confused. Anyone who has had contact with her should contact Price County at 715-339-3011.

PRICE COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) — The Price County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help locating a missing elderly dementia patient.

They’re searching for 86-year-old Barbra M Wilson. Police describe her as being 5’2″ tall and weighing 140 pounds. She has hazel eyes and gray hair.

Police say her vehicle was found abandoned on Little Rapids Road.

