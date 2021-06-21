Wisconsin school leaders blast Republican K-12 spending plan

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- School advocates are complaining that the Republican-authored state budget doesn't commit enough state aid to education even though the federal government is set to pump billions in coronavirus relief aid into Wisconsin districts.

The GOP-controlled budget committee gave schools $128 million more over the next two years. The state needed to spend almost $400 million more than that to secure $2.3 billion in federal coronavirus relief money.

The committee last week cut property taxes levied by schools by $647 million and backfill the lost revenue with state aid.

School leaders from around the state are urged the Republican-controlled Legislature on Monday to do more.

By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press