Activists: Vatican is ‘meddling’ in Italy’s LGBT rights law

MILAN (AP) — The Vatican has formally opposed a proposed Italian law expanding anti-discrimination protections to the LGBT community. The leading Italian daily Corriere della Sera reported the news Tuesday. Activists immediately denounced what they called “unprecedented” Vatican meddling in Italy’s legislative process. The Vatican foreign minister, Archbishop Paul Gallagher, sent a letter last week saying the proposed law violates Italy’s diplomatic agreement with the Vatican and seeking changes. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni confirmed that a diplomatic communication had been sent on June 17. This is not the first time the Vatican has intervened in Italy’s domestic laws, previously opposing laws allowing abortion and divorce.