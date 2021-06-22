Afghanistan accuses Taliban of worst violence in 2 decades,

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Afghanistan’s foreign minister is accusing the Taliban of carrying out its worst violence in the past two decades. Mohammad Haneef Atmar urged the international community to use its influence to persuade the Taliban to honor a February 2020 agreement with the United States to reduce violence and enter peace negotiations. He told the U.N. Security Council Tuesday that with the withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops “to be completed in the coming weeks,” the international community should establish a “mechanism” to monitor implementation of the agreement and the council resolution supporting it, “and to take appropriate measures to ensure compliance.”