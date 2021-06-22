AP source: Middleton, Holiday, Love commit to Tokyo Games

Jrue Holiday is planning to try to follow in his wife’s footsteps and win an Olympic gold medal. Holiday has committed to USA Basketball for next month’s Tokyo Games, along with his Milwaukee teammate Khris Middleton and Cleveland forward Kevin Love, says a person with knowledge of the decisions. Holiday and Middleton are planning to play at this point even if the Bucks make the NBA Finals, the person said Tuesday. The person spoke so The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not yet publicly released the roster.