Background checks blocked a record high 300,000 gun sales

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- Records show the number of people stopped from buying guns through the U.S. background check system hit an all-time high of more than 300,000 last year amid a surge of firearm sales.

The records obtained by the group Everytown for Gun Safety and provided to The Associated Press show the background checks blocked nearly twice as many gun sales in 2020 as in the year before.

About 42% of those denials were because the would-be buyers had felony convictions on their records.

The increase in blocked gun sales largely tracks with the record-setting surge in sales that took hold along with the coronavirus pandemic and has continued this year.

By LINDSAY WHITEHURST

Associated Press