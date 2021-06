MADISON (WKOW) - A crash Tuesday morning on the Beltline slowed eastbound traffic.

WisDOT says the crash happened on US 12/18, just east of US 51, at 9:05 a.m. The right lane of eastbound traffic was closed as crews worked at the scene.

The lane closures were expected to last two hours.

Authorities have not released any details of the crash.

