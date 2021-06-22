Biden to ‘bring every resource’ to manage busy storm season

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says his administration needs to “bring every resource to bear” to deal with natural disasters as huge swaths of the country have endured a spurt of extreme weather just as the summer season is starting. Biden was briefed on preparedness Tuesday by officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and his homeland security adviser. Biden says he plans to meet next week with Western governors to discuss preparation for heat, drought and wildfires. The Western U.S. has experienced extreme heat and wildfires this year, and the Atlantic has already seen three named storms.