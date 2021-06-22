Death penalty phase next in Florida double slaying trial

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jurors will determine if a Florida man should get the death penalty or life in prison after he was convicted of killing his girlfriend and disabled daughter. The penalty phase of the trial of 32-year-old Ronnie Oneal III is set to begin Wednesday. Oneal represented himself during the guilt portion of the trial, but news outlets reported Tuesday that he agreed to have public defenders handle the death penalty portion. Jurors in Tampa found Oneal guilty Monday of two counts of first-degree murder for the 2018 killings of his girlfriend and 9-year-old daughter. A son survived and testified against his father.