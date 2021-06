ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- Emergency crews are responding to a barn fire near Evansville Tuesday morning.

Rock County dispatchers confirmed the fire started at about 9:51 a.m. on West Highway 14 in the town of Porter.

Authorities at the scene said there were no animals in the barn. They said no one was injured as a result of the fire.

It's unclear what caused the fire at this point.

