Final mild day, summery temps and storm chances ahead

MADISON (WKOW) - May-like conditions stick around one more day ahead of a warm up.



SET UP

High pressure in control from Canada keeps conditions cool ahead of an incoming weather system which will shift winds from the south, warming us up and bringing back beneficial rain chances.

TODAY

Mostly to partly sunny with lighter winds. Morning lows start in the 40s with milder conditions in the low 70s this afternoon.

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy and mild in the upper 50s with just a few showers, mainly farther south.



WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny, breezy and warmer with highs in the upper 70s and isolated shower chances, mainly south again.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny and humid with scattered showers and storms and highs in the upper 70s.



We are under a level 1 risk for severe weather for a high wind, hail and heavy rain threat. Highest chance for severe weather will be in Iowa, at this point.



Shower and storm chances continue at night.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny and humid with scattered showers and storms and a high around 80°.





SATURDAY

Partly sunny with isolated showers and storms possible and highs in the mid 70s.



SUNDAY

Partly sunny with isolated showers and storms possible and highs in the upper 70s.



MONDAY

Partly sunny with isolated showers and storms possible and highs in the upper 70s.

