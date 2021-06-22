Forward Madison to host international exhibition July 20

MADISON (WKOW) - Forward Madison announced Tuesday the team will host Mexican soccer team Atlético Morelia this summer in an exhibition match.

The match will take place July 20, with kickoff at 7 p.m.

Morelia competes in the Liga de Expansión, which is the second-highest level of soccer in Mexico.

This will be the first time international soccer will be hosted at Breese Stevens Field.

"Since 2019, we have made a commitment to our fans to bring international opponents to Breese Stevens Field," Forward Madison COO Conor Caloia said. “While Covid-19 has made this more challenging than in previous years, we are extremely excited to be welcoming Atlético Morelia to Madison."

Forward Madison team officials say the game will be included for season ticket holders. Non-season ticket holders who have purchased a ticket to a previous game this year will have access to exclusive pre-sale.

Other fans can buy tickets starting June 25.

For more information on the upcoming match, go to ForwardMadisonFC.com.