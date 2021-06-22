GOP lawmakers pass set of voting bills; Evers likely to veto them

MADISON (WKOW) -- Republicans in the Assembly passed a number of bills Tuesday placing new restrictions on how voters and clerks can obtain or process absentee ballots.

The bills include measures the Senate passed about two weeks ago; some of those bills drew opposition from a pair of Republican lawmakers, including Sen. Kathy Bernier (R-Chippewa Falls), who was once a county clerk herself.

The GOP bills have drawn criticism from disability rights advocates. One bill would require people seeking 'indefinitely confined' status to show their ID and request an absentee ballot for each election; currently they only have to do so once before automatically receiving ballots.

Republican leaders said they were responding to concerns about election integrity following the 2020 presidential election in which President Joe Biden defeated Republican incumbent Donald Trump.

In Wisconsin, there was a surge in the use of the indefinitely confined provisions statewide in 2020, which state elections officials said reflected the overall rise in the use of absentee ballots.

"We have indefinitely confined more clearly delineated so people can't choose to game the process as they did in this last election cycle," said Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester). "Those should be things that protect everybody and we have no idea who they vote for, Democrats, Republicans, doesn't really matter."

That bill passed on a party-line vote, 60-38, Tuesday. Another bill would ban clerks from correcting mistakes they find on voters' absentee ballot applications. Instead, clerks would have the option of notifying the voter of the error.

Republicans also passed a bill that would require nursing homes to let residents' families know when special voting deputies would be coming to help residents fill out absentee ballots; that bill also makes it a felony for nursing home staff to influence whether residents vote and, if so, for whom they vote.

Democrats accused GOP leaders of moving to discourage people from voting either by creating new hurdles or making them afraid of possible criminal penalties.

"The bills coming today do not make our elections more secure; they do not improve elections in Wisconsin. What they do is they make it harder to vote," said Rep. Mark Spreitzer (D-Beloit). "They make voting harder for elderly Wisconsinites and Wisconsinites with disabilities. They make voting harder for regular people who make even one typo when filling out a form."

Another bill on the calendar Tuesday would have limited how many drop boxes a city or village could place for people to drop off absentee ballots.

An amendment to the Senate bill allowed places with more than 70,000 people to have up to three more boxes beyond one attached to the clerk's office; anywhere smaller than that could only have one drop box.

Vos said Assembly Republicans were still working to find agreement on the language of that bill, which meant it did not come up for a vote Tuesday.

"That's still being negotiated ," Vos said. "I know there were concerns with some members of the elections committee."

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is expected to veto each of the election-related bills. Between the legislation and two ongoing investigations of the 2020 election - one by the Legislative Audit Bureau, the other by outside investigators hired by Vos with taxpayer money - state election law is likely to be a key issue in the 2022 governor's race.