Gov. Evers signs 4 police reform bills into law

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) — A set of police reform bills that grew out of an Assembly task force on policing and racial equality have been signed into law.

Governor Tony Evers signed four bills on Tuesday, June 22. They include measures that would:

require the state to issue a yearly report on use of force incidents

order departments to post their use of force policy

ban police use of chokeholds, except in life-threatening situations or in self defense

allocate $600,000 for cities to develop “community-oriented police housing”

A fifth bill that would have set a statewide use of force policy for police, and extend protections for officers who report abuses was tabled.

There are still other bills working through the state legislature, with the Assembly passing around a dozen on Wednesday (including the four now at Evers desk).

All of the proposals have had bipartisan support, although some critics — including Evers — think more could be done.

The taskforce itself was created in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha police officer, and originally released a report of 18 recommendations in April.