Healthcare workers feeling relief as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations continue to drop

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin has averaged 69 new cases of COVID-19 each day for the past week. That's the lowest number since March 2020, and frontline health workers say the continued decline is giving them a chance to catch their breath.

"It's not that the average day has gotten easier, but the big difference is the fear level," UW Health's Dr. Jeff Pothof said. "Our fear of what is this disease? Am I going to bring it home? Am I going to be safe? Are my patients going to be safe? That's not there right now."

That fear is something Dr. Ann Sheehy said she had to quickly learn how to manage.

She said she still remembers the first time she treated a patient with COVID-19.

"I was working a night shift, and I actually had a moment of just panic and and just kind of cold sweats because … I didn't know if I was walking into that room and I was going to catch COVID. … But once I got into the room to see the patient, I realized that, you know, this is what I'm trained for."

Pothof said hospitals are in a much better position than they were in late fall, when COVID-19 hospitalizations peaked.

"In the heat of the pandemic, the stakes are so high, so many people were getting sick, so many people were dying," he said. "It seemed almost selfish to take any time to do anything other than try to stop this pandemic from hurting people."

But now, as cases have continued to decline, Pothof said COVID-19 has stopped consuming every moment of health workers' lives.

"Those of us in medicine, we're normal people, too, and we have families, and we have hobbies outside of medicine, and we've been able to do those things now," he said. "If I want to go for a hike with my daughters, I can do that without feeling guilty that I'm not doing something at the hospital that I need to do."

However, Scott Olson, an ICU nurse at UnityPoint Health - Meriter, said fewer COVID-19 hospitalizations isn't the same as no hospitalizations.

"There's still enough of it going on that it's apparent that it isn't over yet,"

he said. "But this compared to when there just weren't even enough beds available, this is a big relief."

All three healthcare workers say the vaccine has been key to the progress we've made in fighting the pandemic, and Pothof says it will continue to play an important role in keeping COVID-19 hospitalizations in check.

"With the effectiveness of the vaccine, COVID-19 is is essentially a preventable disease," he said. "You don't have to get COVID-19. You don't have to go through that. So I think that's still something that weighs on us, when we see people who come in with COVID-19 … just this idea that it didn't have to be this way."