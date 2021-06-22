Hungary’s foreign minister defends law limiting LGBT rights

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s foreign minister claims that a disinformation campaign is being used to rally international criticism of a recent law passed in Hungary that is widely seen as targeting LGBT people. Minister Peter Szijjarto said the widespread condemnation of the legislation was the result of a “global fake news campaign.” The law is ostensibly designed to crack down on pedophilia, but critics argue the law makes a dangerous comparison between homosexuality and the abuse of minors. The law prohibits sharing any content portraying homosexuality or sex reassignment to children under 18 in school sex education programs, films and advertisements. The foreign minister said the measures are meant only to protect children, and denied that they discriminate against any social group.