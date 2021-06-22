Judge tosses most claims over clearing protesters in DC park

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a majority of the claims filed by activists and civil liberties groups who accused the Trump administration of violating the civil rights of protesters who were forcefully removed by police using chemical agents from a park near the White House. The aggressive move by police came last June just before then-President Donald Trump walked to a nearby church to take a photo. U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich said Monday that the claims were speculative and it was premature for the court to conclude whether the actions of law enforcement officers were justified.