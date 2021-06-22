Kids celebrate return of summer camp

MADISON (WKOW) -- School's out, but this summer kids have more opportunities to get back to traditions.

For many, it's a long-awaited chance to reconnect as summer camps return.

"I'm excited about making new friends and getting to do a lot of art work. And just having something to do," said 11-year-old Talyn, who started a Wisconsin Youth Company summer camp this week.

It's a welcomed opportunity, after the pandemic made making new friends harder.

"When I was doing virtual [school], it was kind of hard, because I didn't have any people that I really knew in my class. So yeah, but then when I went back in person, I got to make new friends. That was really nice," Chloe Dai said.

14-year-old Leila said the camp is a chance to continue building new friendships this summer, "Yeah, definitely, meeting new people that you otherwise wouldn't really meet. You know, from different grades and different schools."

Olivia Hayes agrees.

"It's great. I love being able to see people again and do things with other people," she said.

Wisconsin Youth Company leaders are focusing on fostering those social and mental health needs as the program for middle schoolers returns after a year off. They've seen more anxiety in kids of that age.

"Being able to socialize in this age group is always really important, but especially this year, when they've been so deprived of it," said program coordinator Rita Chelmo. "We make sure to do a lot of follow up with families and so that we're able to support the kids and in the way that they need to be supported."

They've had to make some changes because of the pandemic, focusing on more outdoor activities and eliminating field trips on buses. On Tuesday, the group walked to a nearby pond to study and paint nature scenes.

"We found some really great workarounds," Chelmo said.

Meanwhile, the YMCA of Dane County is in its second week of summer camp. The organization is seeing a surge in interest from families for its 100th year of camp.

About 2,600 kids went to Y camp in 2020 but this year, they're already serving more than 4,100, an all-time high.

"It's so fantastic," said CEO Mark Westover. "The noise of kids laughing and screaming and having fun and just playing and enjoying themselves, it's been music to the entire staff's ears at the YMCA."

Westover hopes the camp will help combat learning loss for kids who struggled with virtual classes.

"We explore learning through play. So, kids are learning and they don't really recognize that they're learning," he said.

The YMCA is also partnering with nonprofit organizations to help kids who wouldn't normally have the opportunity to go to camp. They expect to give out more than $70,000 in scholarships this summer, with help from the Salvation Army, Sun Prairie Community Schools, Joining Forces for Families and Open Doors for Refugees.