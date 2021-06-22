Louisiana governor vetoes transgender sports ban proposal

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards has struck down a bill prohibiting transgender athletes from competing on girls’ sports teams in Louisiana schools. The decision pushes back against legislation that has passed several Southern states. Tuesday’s veto from the Democratic governor was expected, since Edwards repeatedly called the measure discriminatory. Bill backers said they were trying to protect female athletes from unfair competition. Edwards noted they couldn’t find a single example of transgender athletes competing in female sports in Louisiana. The bill by Republican Sen. Beth Mizell passed with bipartisan veto-proof margins. But it’s unclear if enough lawmakers would hold together to call a special session to override the governor’s veto.