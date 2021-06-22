Madison Mallards to host Negro League Tribute Night in July

MADISON (WKOW) -- On July 7, Madison Mallards will host a tribute night to honor the Milwaukee Bears. The Bears were in the Negro League.

Players will wear special tribute uniforms that night to honor the 1923 team. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

The first 1,000 fans will receive custom licensed Negro League baseball cards featuring five legends of the game. A portion of the proceeds from the game will benefit the Urban League of Greater Madison.

Also that night, the Mallards are partnering with UnityPoint Health - Meriter to host a vaccine clinic outside the gates of the ballpark from 5:30 - 7:00 p.m.

Each fan who receives a vaccine will receive a a Great Dane Duck Blind General Admission soda ticket for that game.

Both the single shot Johnson & Johnson and the Pfizer vaccine will be available. Anyone age 12 or older is eligible for vaccination on a walk-in basis. The vaccines are free and ID or insurance are not required.