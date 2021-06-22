Madison man killed in motorcycle crash

MADISON (WKOW) - A Madison was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday night on Stoughton Road, according to the medical examiner's office.

Authorities say crash was reported around 9:38 p.m. It happened near Pierstorff Street.

The victim was identified as 56-year-old Nicholas A. Rios. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Authorities say the death remains under investigation by the Madison Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office.