Madison Police Chief tries to better understand spike in gun violence

MADISON (WKOW) -- While Americans emerge from one pandemic, a gun violence pandemic is urging across the country.

Since the start of 2021, nearly 300 mass shootings have been reported, according to the gun violence archive.

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes says he's concerned about the violence spiking further during the summer months.

"We are trying to determine what are the ramifications of coming out of a pandemic, what are the frustrations that Americans are feeling, how are we dealing with mental health? How are we dealing with some of the stressors related to unemployment in this country? These are the things that I think we have to wrap our heads around," he said in an interview with CNN.

Chief Barnes says the department is asking district captains to work with their data analysts to understand violent crime in Madison.

The department is also partnering with public health to create partnerships to address mental health and wellness.