Migrant youth describe desperation to leave large shelters

Over a dozen immigrant children have described poor conditions and desperation to get out of emergency facilities set up by the Biden administration to address a record rise in the number of children crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. The accounts were filed late Monday with a federal court in Los Angeles that oversees a settlement governing custody conditions for migrant children. A 13-year-old girl says she ate only popsicles because the food smelled foul, and a 17-year-old girl says she had to wear the same clothes and underwear for weeks. The Biden administration says significant improvements have been made, including redoubling efforts to swiftly reunify kids with their families or move them to licensed long-term care facilities.