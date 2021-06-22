Opening celebration for City of Madison Fleet Services building

MADISON (WKOW) -- The public had a chance to see the city's new fleet services building on the far east side Tuesday evening.

The city held a ribbon-cutting event to celebrate the new building. The city moved in late last year. However, the pandemic forced the city to hold off on holding an open house.

So on Tuesday, visitors heard live music, ate some good food and toured the sustainability features of the property.

"It's a world class building that we wanted to show off and we want the public to know what fleet does here.. "So we are the folks that are mechanical staff and the support staff for frontline agencies," said Mahanth Joishy, City of Madison Fleet Superintendent.

The building will store upwards of 1,400 fire trucks, police squads, garbage trucks, snow plows and other large equipment.

The 110,000 square foot building is located at 4151 Nakoosa Trial.