Pelosi, Schumer to huddle with White House on infrastructure

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will confer with White House officials on next steps for President Joe Biden’s $4 trillion infrastructure plans. The private meeting Wednesday comes as talks with Republicans see-saw in search of a potential deal. Democrats are growing anxious as the group of 21 senators is struggling to figure out a way to pay for an estimated $1 trillion compromise plan. Biden has rejected their idea for a gas tax linked to inflation, but Republicans are refusing to consider his idea of raising the corporate tax rate to cover costs.