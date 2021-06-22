Skip to Content

Pelosi, Schumer to huddle with White House on infrastructure

5:22 pm National news from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will confer with White House officials on next steps for President Joe Biden’s $4 trillion infrastructure plans. The private meeting Wednesday comes as talks with Republicans see-saw in search of a potential deal. Democrats are growing anxious as the group of 21 senators is struggling to figure out a way to pay for an estimated $1 trillion compromise plan. Biden has rejected their idea for a gas tax linked to inflation, but Republicans are refusing to consider his idea of raising the corporate tax rate to cover costs.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content