Philip Morris to move headquarters from NY to Connecticut

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Tobacco company Philip Morris says it will relocate its corporate headquarters from New York City to southwest Connecticut, bringing 200 jobs. The company said in a news release that the move was facilitated by the office of Gov. Ned Lamont, a Democrat, and the new headquarters is expected to open by next summer. The company also has offices in Switzerland and employs more than 71,000 people around the world. Philip Morris is the maker of Marlboro cigarettes. It says it aims to be a majority smoke-free company in terms of net revenues by the end of 2025.