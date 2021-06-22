Pleasant day, humidity and storm chances on the rise

MADISON (WKOW) - Tuesday will be pleasant! Temperatures will be a bit warmer than yesterday, with highs in the low-mid 70s.

While there will be a little bit of a breeze, wind speeds will be less than what was experienced Monday. Sustained winds around 5-15 mph.

More sunshine is expected today, mostly sunny skies!

Wednesday is when temperatures return to some more 'normal' values for this time of year, highs will reach the upper 70s and eventually return to the 80s Friday.

Not only do temperatures rise, dew points will rise.

Humid weather arrives Thursday, with values topping out in the upper 60s and possibly 70 on Friday. Prepare for muggy conditions these days.

Moisture cranks up due to incoming showers and storms.

Scattered showers and storms move in starting Thursday afternoon, continuing through Friday afternoon/evening.

A decent amount of rain is expected with this next round of storms, some could possibly see 1-2" as of right now.

The Storm Prediction Center has put part of the viewing area in a 'slight' risk 2/5 threat, even though we're still days out. This includes Grant, part of Crawford and part of Richland counties.

The rest of us are under a 'marginal' 1/5 risk.

Threats include large hail and damaging, gusty winds.