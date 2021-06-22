Police: Janesville shooting victim improving but could face arson-related charges

JANESVILLE (WKOW) - Janesville Police officials say the condition of a woman who was shot twice at the home of her former boyfriend is improving, but say she faces the possibility of arson-related criminal charges.



Police officials Saturday listed the injuries suffered by the 58-year old woman as life-threatening. Lieutenant Chad Pearson says the woman has been transferred from Janesville's Mercy Hospital to UW Hospital in Madison and her condition is more stable.

Pearson says the woman was shot in the leg and abdomen.



But Pearson says the gunman is claiming he acted in self-defense.



Police officials say officers responding to the shooting scene in the 400 block of South Ringold Street detected a strong odor of fire accelerants.

Pearson says surveillance video shows a woman near a home on the street in Saturday's early morning hours. He says a person in the home watched the woman on his security camera system and then went outside, confronted her and was threatened.

"He had a gun in his hand, reacted and was being reported as self-defense," Pearson says.

"I would trust so," neighbor Sally Fairbairn says of the man's claim of self- defense, noting his history in the community has been one of helping others and having no involvement in violence.

Pearson says accelerants capable of starting a fire and pepper spray were recovered and tied to the shooting victim. He says the victim was formerly in a relationship with the gunman, but the gunman did not recognize the intruder to the home's property until after the shots were fired.

"We do have indications an arson was attempted," Pearson says.



Janesville Police say the gunman was initially detained Saturday for questioning, but released.

"I was devastated," Fairbairn says of learning the shooting involved her neighbor. "Is a really, really nice man, has kept my daughters safe," Fairbairn says. She says that includes when a chemical exposure led to an emergency evacuation of the neighborhood and the man ensured the school-age girls left the area.



The gunman, 56, has yet to respond to requests for comment from 27 News.

Pearson says police investigators and Rock County's district attorney are coordinating their efforts. He says there's no timetable on a decision as to whether anyone will be criminally charged.









