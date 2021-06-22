Portland police halt minor traffic stops, citing disparity

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in Oregon’s largest city are being advised to no longer pursue drivers for low-level traffic infractions — including expired plates and broken headlights — unless related to an immediate safety threat. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler also announced on Tuesday that addition, if police do stop a driver then they must receive recorded consent before searching the vehicle and clearly inform the person that they have the right to refuse. Wheeler said both of the changes are in response to data showing a a disparate impact on Black drivers for traffic stops and vehicle searches. While 6% of Portlanders are Black, they account for 18% of traffic stops in the city.