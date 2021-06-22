International criticism of Nicaragua crackdown grows

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — International criticism of the Nicaraguan government has grown following another night of arrests in Managua. Fifty-nine countries at the United Nations Human Rights Council signed onto a statement Tuesday expressing concern over arbitrary arrests and the restriction of fundamental rights. An international human rights organization is calling for increased pressure on Nicaragua President Daniel Ortega as arrests of political opposition figures continue ahead of Nov. 7 elections. Human Rights Watch released a report detailing politically motivated arrests in recent weeks of nearly 20 potential opposition political candidates, prominent businessmen, former government officials and political leaders.