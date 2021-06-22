Skip to Content

School resource officer 1 of 3 killed in Colorado shooting

New
10:59 am National news from the Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — A police officer who was one of three people killed in a shooting at a suburban Denver shopping district was a school resource officer known for developing relationships with students. Police have not explained what started the shootout on Monday that also killed a suspect and a man they described as a Samaritan near a library in downtown Arvada. The area is home to popular shops, restaurants, breweries and other businesses about 7 miles northwest of downtown Denver. Authorities were expected to disclose more information Tuesday afternoon. They have not identified the other two people who died. 



Associated Press

