Too early to declare who won 8-way primary for Manhattan DA

NEW YORK (AP) — A winner in the eight-way Democratic primary for Manhattan district attorney couldn’t be determined as of Tuesday night, but Alvin Bragg and Tali Farhadian Weinstein appeared to rise to the top of votes counted so far. In heavily Democratic Manhattan, the party’s primary is all but certain to determine who succeeds the current district attorney, Cyrus Vance Jr., who is leaving office at the end of the year. There’s a good chance the next district attorney will inherit Vance’s ongoing criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump and his businesses.