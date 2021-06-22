UPDATE: Lanes back open on Beltline following rollover crash

UPDATE: Authorities cleared the scene. All lanes are back open.

MADISON (WKOW) - Beltline traffic was slowed Tuesday at Fish Hatchery road after a vehicle flipped onto its side.

WisDOT is reporting the crash happened at approximately 5:09 p.m. on the eastbound side at the off-ramp to Fish Hatchery Road. The two right lanes on the eastbound side were closed as crews worked at the scene.

The duration of the closure was expected to be two hours.

Authorities have not released any more information at this point.

