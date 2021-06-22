Skip to Content

United Way of Dane County encourages volunteerism during upcoming event

days of caring

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- An upcoming community service event in Dane County will give you the chance to give back.

United Way of Dane County is hosting its Seasons of Caring: Days of Action June 25 and 26.

Tuesday on Wake Up Wisconsin,  Hannah Stowell, UWDC's Corporate and Community Engagement Program Director, stopped by to talk about the volunteer opportunities.

"[There's] all things from lawn and garden work to virtual yoga instructors and everything in between," she said.

To learn more about the event and sign up, visit volunteeryourtime.org

