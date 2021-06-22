UW System reports freshman applications up about 30 percent

MADISON (WKOW) - Freshman applications in the University of Wisconsin system are up over the last two years.

System officials say their universities have received more than 133,000 applications from new freshmen for the fall.

That's about 30-percent higher than 2020 and 33-percent higher than 2019.

The UW System has taken a few steps in hopes of enticing more potential students to apply. This includes waiving fees, allowing students to use one application for multiple universities and suspending the ACT requirement.

“I’m thrilled with these positive application numbers. Our strategies are working, and we are setting the stage for success,” UW System President Tommy Thompson stated in a press release. “While the pandemic challenged us all, students are primed to get back to campus this fall, and we want them to know that we are ready as ever to help them achieve their education goals.”

The release also states applications are up at each of the 13 universities. Admission rates are also up slightly.