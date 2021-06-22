White House: 70% of Americans 30 or older get COVID-19 shot

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says more than 70% of Americans age 30 or older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That’s even though President Joe Biden is set to fall short of reaching his goal of giving a shot to the same percentage of all American adults by Independence Day. The White House says meeting Biden’s vaccination goal is less important than the pace of the nation’s reopening, which is exceeding even its own internal projections. The overwhelming majority of the nation’s most vulnerable people are fully vaccinated. And cases and deaths are at their lowest rates since the earliest days of the coronavirus pandemic.