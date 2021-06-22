Wisconsin Assembly approves penalty for defunding police

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The Wisconsin Assembly has passed a Republican-backed bill that would penalize local governments that attempt to defund police.

The bill passed Tuesday, which the Senate passed earlier this month, is expected to be vetoed by Gov. Tony Evers.

Also on Tuesday, Evers signed into law a bill banning police use of chokeholds, except in self defense, and three other policing measures that passed last week with bipartisan support.

The proposal passed Tuesday would mandate that any municipality that decreases the number of police, firefighters or first responders would receive an equal cut in state aid.

By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press