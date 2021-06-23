1st Jan. 6 riot defendant sentenced, avoids time behind bars

WASHINGTON (AP) - An Indiana woman has become the first of nearly 500 defendants to be sentenced for the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, and she avoided time behind bars.

Anna Morgan Lloyd of Indiana was sentenced Wednesday to three years of probation, 120 hours of community service and a fee of $500 in restitution after admitting to entering the Capitol.

Check out more of our national and world news coverage here.

She pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor charge under a deal with prosecutors.

Also Wednesday, Graydon Young, a member of the Oath Keepers extremist group, pleaded guilty to charges in the insurrection and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in a major step forward for the massive investigation into the insurrection.