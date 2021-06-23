6 Greek bishops treated for burns after attack with liquid

6 Greek bishops treated for burns after attack with liquidNew
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Six Greek Orthodox bishops have been hospitalized after being attacked with a caustic substance during a disciplinary hearing against a priest in Athens. The incident occurred at a meeting of senior church officials. One man was arrested as the suspected attacker. A police officer who helped restrain the suspect was also injured. Police said it was not immediately clear what substance was used, but added that the bishops were hospitalized to be treated for burns.