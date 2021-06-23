Adams takes fragile lead in NYC Democratic mayoral primary

NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams appears to have taken a fragile lead in New York City’s crowded Democratic mayoral primary. But it could be weeks before it becomes clear who is actually on top in the city’s first major contest to use ranked choice voting. As ballot counting began Tuesday, Adams led sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia and attorney Maya Wiley, but the winner was far from certain. There are still many absentee ballots to be counted in the coming weeks. Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa won the Republican mayoral primary.