Adams leads in NYC mayoral primary but 2 others have a shot

NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams relished his initial lead in the race to become New York City’s next mayor, telling supporters he was proud to have been many voters’ “first choice.” But under the city’s new ranked choice election system, the ultimate winner in the Democratic primary might be the candidate who most voters pick second, third, fourth or fifth. With hundreds of thousands of votes set to be redistributed to different candidates in future rounds of tabulation that begin next week, it remained possible for two other candidates, Maya Wiley or Kathryn Garcia, to come out on top.