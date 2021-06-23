Arrest made in connection with ‘complex, violent death’ in Rock County

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) - Authorities say a man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 97-year-old woman last week in Center, Wisconsin.

According to a press release from the sheriff's office, Jamie B. Beggs, 37, was arrested for 1st-degree intentional homicide. Authorities say Beggs was staying with victim Kathleen Beggs temporarily at the time of her death.

The release states deputies were called to a home in the 11000 block of West Mineral Point Road in the Town of Center on June 14. When they arrived, they found the victim dead.

Authorities say the 911 caller, a relative of the victim, was at the residence to check on the woman. But they said another person was in the home at the time.

That person, Beggs, was in the home and was taken into custody as a person of interest. He also had a warrant, authorities say.

Authorities say the victim, the suspect and the person who called 911 are related.

Beggs is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.