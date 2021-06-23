Baldwin: Stalled voting rights bill should renew talk of ending filibuster

MADISON (WKOW) -- Sen. Tammy Baldwin said Wednesday she believed Senate Democrats need to consider eliminating the filibuster after Republicans blocked a sweeping voting rights bill from advancing to a day earlier.

Baldwin said the bill was essential as state legislatures, including Wisconsin, move forward with bills placing new rules and requirements for voters.

In Wisconsin, disability rights advocates have said the bills would be especially burdensome for people who have a hard time leaving their homes.

"We're gonna see really important legislation, as we already have, blocked by the Republican filibuster," Baldwin said Wednesday in an interview. "And we'll have to have that reckoning with whether those rules need to be reformed, or even eliminated."

Wisconsin's senior senator, Ron Johnson, joined the 49 other Senate Republicans in stalling out the bill.

"Republicans want to restore confidence in our elections by making it easy to vote but hard to cheat," Johnson said. "It seems like Democrats primarily want to make it easier to cheat."

Johnson's statement cited provisions that would guarantee the legality of drop boxes for absentee ballots and allow people unable to provide a photo ID to offer instead a signed statement pledging their identity under penalty of perjury.

Johnson and other Republicans have also taken aim at a provision in the bill that would call for public funding of federal campaigns.

Baldwin said on issues of voting rights, police reform, and a sufficiently large infrastructure package, Democrats will need to huddle up to decide how they'll ensure they can pass any significant pieces of legislation ahead of the 2022 mid-term elections.

While Baldwin said she supports eliminating the filibuster, she also hedged by saying she would also support more modest reforms to it if that were to get the support of the most moderate Senate Democrats, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.

"One of the things that we'll need to do is come to some unity of what that strategy is," Baldwin said. "I would support eliminating the filibuster. I would also support reforming it if we can use one of those reform options to pass legislation that is desperately needed."